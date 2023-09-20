Massive Theft of Garbage Trucks and Bins Hits Islamabad

Islamabad has witnessed a significant surge in the theft of garbage trucks and bins, posing a grave threat to waste management in the capital city. The culprits responsible for these thefts have now come under the scrutiny of law enforcement agencies.

The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Sanitation Department recently made a shocking revelation, exposing a ring of thieves involved in the theft of garbage trucks and bins. In just a month, these criminals managed to steal a staggering 60 garbage trucks and containers.

The stolen vehicles and bins were taken from various sectors, including G-6, G-7, F-10, and F-11. Additionally, garbage trucks from Sectors G-13 and G-15 were also reported missing.

As a result of these thefts, the CDA has incurred substantial losses. The stolen garbage trucks and bins were allegedly being sold to scrap dealers for profit.

In response to the CDA’s request, multiple cases have been registered at police stations in Aabpara, Sabzimandi, and Shehzad Town. Investigations are also underway in Shalimar and Ramna police stations, as more garbage truck thefts have been reported in these areas.

These thefts have not only resulted in financial losses for the CDA but have also disrupted waste management operations in the city. Authorities are now actively working to apprehend the culprits and recover the stolen garbage trucks and bins to restore effective waste disposal in Islamabad.