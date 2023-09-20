Most World Leaders Skip 78th Session of UN General Assembly

In a surprising turn of events, the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York City saw a notable absence of major world leaders, as per international media reports.

Despite the Assembly’s significance, leaders from key nations on the UN Security Council, including France, China, Russia, and the UK, opted to skip the event. This unprecedented development underscores shifting priorities and diplomatic dynamics on the global stage.

Notably, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also absent, having recently hosted the G-20 summit. This trend of non-attendance extended to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who, although they participated virtually during the pandemic, seldom appeared in person.

Richard Gowan, UN Director for the International Crisis Group, commented on the importance of these absences, suggesting that the absence of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron indicates something noteworthy.

He also highlighted the opportunity for President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to strengthen US ties with non-Western leaders in the absence of Xi and Putin.

This unusual turn of events at the UN General Assembly may signal a changing landscape in international relations and the emergence of new alliances and partnerships.