Pakistan Volleyball Team Advances to Next Round in Asian Games After Convincing Victories

The Pakistan volleyball team has secured a 3-0 victory against a strong Chinese Taipei in their second game of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

With this remarkable win, the Men in Green qualified for the next round as they won both of their round-stage games, against Mongolia and Chinese Taipei.

In their opening game of the marquee event, the Green Shirts defeated a 58-ranked Mongolia team in straight sets, 25-17, 25-19, and 25-20, on Tuesday.

The national team moved to the top of the points table after they defeated the 44-ranked Chinese Taipei, who won Bronze in 2018 by 25-18, 25-20, and 25-19.

The top two teams from each pool will move on to the round of 12, where they will compete in cross-matches (B1 v E2, A2 v F1, A1 v F2, B2 v E1, C1 v D2, C2 v D1).

As per the rules, the six victorious teams from this stage will compete for rankings 1-6, while the remaining six teams will be placed in the 7-12 rankings.

The most notable accomplishment for Pakistan in Asian Games volleyball history occurred when they secured a third-place finish during the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games.