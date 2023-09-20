Sahiwal and Bahawalpur to Be Declared Sister States With 2 Chinese Cities

Interim Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, embarked on a significant diplomatic visit to the capital of China’s Ningxia province, Yinchuan. The visit aimed to foster collaboration and friendship between Punjab and Ningxia, focusing on various sectors of development.

Upon his arrival, Naqvi was warmly welcomed by Ningxia Communist Party Secretary Liang Yanshun and Vice Governor Wang Li, highlighting the importance of the delegation’s visit.

During official meetings, CM Naqvi and Secretary Liang discussed the development of Ningxia, emphasizing the implementation of streamlined one-window operations and sharing expertise in meat production, dairy development, Information Technology, and drip irrigation systems.

The prospect of declaring Sahiwal and Bahawalpur as sister cities with Wuzheng and Zhang Wei in Ningxia was also discussed, strengthening cultural ties.

The visit also included an invitation for Secretary Liang to visit Punjab and the revival of a 17-year-old sister province agreement between Ningxia and Punjab.

In return, Naqvi expressed his admiration for Ningxia’s industrial and agricultural development model and highlighted the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. Secretary Liang assured continued cooperation for Punjab’s progress.

The delegation, including key provincial ministers and officials, attended various events, including a gracious welcome lunch and a cultural performance at Helan Mountain, strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties.

CM Mohsin Naqvi’s visit to Ningxia showcased the commitment to furthering collaboration and friendship between Punjab and China, promising a brighter future for both regions.