Tabani Group Acquires World’s First Sharia-Compliant Healthcare Entity

Tabani Group, a renowned business conglomerate in Pakistan, has acquired the world’s first and only Sharia-compliant OPD Company Siha Health and Wellness Private Limited as a subsidiary.

The company has been accredited unanimously by 17 Islamic scholars from Pakistan, Africa, UAE, India, and Bangladesh as a fully Shariah-compliant entity.

Tabani Group is an over 100-year-old business enterprise with offices and warehouses spreading in Pakistan, UAE, Hong Kong, etc. After the incorporation into the Tabani group, the network of Siha is set to further in Pakistan and different countries.

ALSO READ Banking Sector Assets Grow To Over Rs. 40 Trillion

“We were very impressed with the dedicated professionals of Siha Health & Wellness during our due diligence process and we strongly believe our combination will significantly enhance our offerings to clients and prospects across the country. I look forward to welcoming Siha colleagues joining us as part of Tabani Group to our growing family of professionals,” said Muneeb Tabani, Director of Tabani Group and Siha Health & Wellness.

Siha provides its integrated health and wellness services pan-Pakistan. In its first year of operations, the facility has impacted more than 7,200 lives through its services along with a network of over 570 pharmacies, 920 lab centers, and 48 hospitals.