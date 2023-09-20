National Highways and Motorway Police Announces Up to 900% Increase in Traffic Fines

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has formally announced up to 900 percent increase in fines related to traffic violations.
This revision is reported to take effect from 1 October 2023. As part of its public awareness initiative, NHMP is currently sharing this information through various communication channels, including social media.
Details of the revised fines are as follows:
|S. No.
|Code
|Violation
|Existing Fine Amount
|Revised Fine Amount
|Percentage Increase (%)
|1
|B-20
|Exceeding speed limits
|Rs.750
|Rs.2500
|233.33
|2
|B-24
|Overtaking where prohibited
|Rs.300
|Rs.1500
|400
|3
|B-25
|Failure to yield the right of way to other vehicles
|Rs.300
|Rs.1000
|233.33
|4
|B-26
|Interfering with an emergency vehicle
|Rs.500
|Rs.5000
|900
|5
|B-28
|Driving at night without proper light
|Rs.1000
|Rs.5000
|400
|6
|B-29
|Driving on the wrong side of the road
|Rs.500
|Rs.2500
|400
|7
|B-30
|Disobeying stop sign
|Rs.500
|Rs.3000
|500
|8
|B-32
|Following too closely or cutting in too sharply
|Rs.300
|Rs.1000
|233.33
|9
|B-33
|Driving with the rear screen covered i. Partially ii. Fully
|Rs.150 and Rs.300
|Rs.750
|400 (avg for both)
|10
|B-34
|Jumping traffic queue
|Rs.500
|Rs.1000
|100
|11
|B-37
|Using turn indicator for any purpose other than those prescribed
|Rs.300
|Rs.750
|150
|12
|B-40
|Failure to observe lightening hours
|Rs.500
|Rs.1000
|100
|13
|B-41
|Obstructing Traffic
|Rs.500
|Rs.2000
|300
|14
|B-42
|Failure to Observe slow sign
|Rs.200
|Rs.2000
|900
|15
|B-45
|Prohibited lane changing
|Rs.200
|Rs.1000
|400
|16
|B-49
|Careless Driving
|Rs.300
|Rs.1500
|400
|17
|B-50
|Driving without a Driving License
|Rs.750
|Rs.5000
|566.67
|18
|B-51
|Driving Un-Registered Vehicle
|Rs.500
|Rs.2000
|300
|19
|B-54
|Opening doors dangerously
|Rs.200
|Rs.1000
|400
|20
|B-55
|Improper turn (turn from the wrong lane)
|Rs.300
|Rs.2500
|733.33
|21
|B-56
|Improper Lane Usage (Lane Straddling)
|Rs.200
|Rs.1000
|400
|22
|B-57
|Driving vehicle emitting smoke, visible vapors, grit, sparks, ashes or oily substance
|Rs.500
|Rs.1250
|150
|23
|B-59
|Driving a vehicle producing unduly harsh, shrill, loud, or alarming noise
|Rs.300
|Rs.1000
|233.33
|24
|B-60
|Improper U-turn
|Rs.300
|Rs.1000
|233.33
|25
|B-72
|Parking on a bridge
|Rs.300
|Rs.750
|150
|26
|B-61a
|Use any kind of Phone/tablet/handheld device while driving
|New insertion
|Rs.500
|N/A
|27
|B-61b
|Driving a vehicle without fastening a seat belt or traveling in a vehicle without fastening a seat belt
|New insertion
|Rs.1500
|N/A
|28
|B-61d
|Driving a road vehicle without side mirrors or with bad mirrors
|New insertion
|Rs.500
|N/A
|29
|B-61I
|Installation of unlawful Police Light Mimic LEA
|New insertion
|Rs.5000
|N/A
|30
|B-61I
|Fancy Number Plates / Unreadable to machine
|New insertion
|Rs.1000
|N/A
|31
|B-61K
|Use of HID (High-Intensity Discharge) Lights to disrupt other driver’s vision
|New insertion
|Rs.2000
|N/A
|32
|B-61m
|Evading of law by improvised tinting of glasses
|New insertion
|Rs.1000
|N/A
Update on Toll Tax Adjustments
In related news, the toll tax for the Lahore-Islamabad (M2) motorway was adjusted last month, seeing a 10 percent increment.
This adjustment was in line with the 20-year agreement made between the National Highway Authority (NHA) and MS/More, an affiliate of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), established in 2014.