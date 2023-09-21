Athletes Run From Swabi to Chitral for Water Conservation Awareness

Three athletes, led by Jamal Said, the visionary founder of the Pakistan Road Runners Association, embarked on a 300-kilometer run from Swabi to Chitral.

This journey, which commenced on a Saturday morning, reached Timergara on Monday, capturing the attention and admiration of people along the way.

ALSO READ South Africa Forced to Make Big Changes to World Cup Squad

Jamal Said, a man on a mission, addressed local journalists at the Timergara Press Club, sharing the purpose behind this extraordinary undertaking.

Jamal emphasized that the primary objective of this epic run is to raise awareness about the critical importance of water conservation among the masses.

In his impassioned request to the masses, Jamal Said urged citizens to take action by planting trees, a vital step in safeguarding our dwindling water resources.

ALSO READ 5 Pakistani Players Sign Up for South Africa T20 2024 Auction

He extended this call to both tourists and locals, imploring them to cherish and protect the natural environment when visiting the breathtaking areas.

The South Asian Marathon Champion expressed satisfaction with his fitness during this move and also thanked the people of Lower Dir for their hospitality.