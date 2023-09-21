How to Watch Pakistan vs Malaysia Women’s 6-Nation Match Live

Pakistan will lock horns against Malaysia in the ongoing Women’s International Friendly Tournament in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) today.

The high-octane clash between the two in the six-nation event will take place at the King Fahd Sports City in Taif, with the game starting at 10:30 pm.

It will be the second time this year that the Women in Green will play in Saudi Arabia as they participated in a four-nation tournament earlier this year.

So far in 2023, the Green Shirts have taken part in seven matches, winning only two and managing to score a total of four goals while conceding 10 goals.

The national team will be keen to showcase their skills in the opening game of the 13-day tournament and earn points before they face the host side.

Match Timings

The Pakistan-Malaysia match in the Women’s International Friendly Tournament will take place at King Fahd Sports City with the game starting at 10:30 pm PST.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Malaysia 21 September 2023 10:30 PM King Fahd Sports City

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. Malaysia Women’s International Friendly Tournament match live streaming will be available for fans in Pakistan on the YouTube channel, fifa.com.