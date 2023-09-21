How to Watch Pakistan vs Nepal SAFF U19 Championship 2023 Live

Pakistan team will kick off their SAFF U19 Championship 2023 campaign against the home side, Nepal, at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu today.

It will be the debut tournament for Pakistan in the U19 age-level format of the SAFF Championship, which will bring extra excitement to the tournament.

The debut match of the Boys in Green will undoubtedly be challenging as they will face the two-time champions in the SAFF U19 Championship.

The Green Shirts will be eager to showcase their best performance to win the match and secure crucial points on the points table before their second match.

Match Timings

The first Pakistan-Nepal match in the SAFF U19 Championship will take place at the Dashrath Stadium with the game starting at 4:45 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

ALSO READ South Africa Forced to Make Big Changes to World Cup Squad

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Nepal 21 September 2023 4:45 PM Dashrath Stadium

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. Nepal SAFF U19 Championship match live streaming will be available for football fans in Pakistan on the YouTube channel, Sportzworkz.