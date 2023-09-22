Phantom V Fold by TECNO is Reshaping Trends in the Foldable Phone Market

Not too long ago, Samsung unveiled its first foldable phone, with other brands such as OPPO, Huawei, and more following suit. However, they encountered their fair share of issues, including loose hinges, screen cracks, and dust accumulation, which gradually improved with each new edition.

Now, what’s once again causing a stir in the tech world? Another foldable phone! Yes, you heard it right. TECNO, Pakistan’s premium mobile phone brand, has officially joined the foldable phone club, offering an enticing price point alongside a cutting-edge processor.

The prestigious brand has just launched its first foldable phone, the Phantom V Fold with an avant-garde design, a premium tactile experience, and an excellent user interface, all encapsulated within the dimensions of a compact book.

Making its debut during TECNO’s appearance at MWC Barcelona 2023, which marked a significant milestone in the brand’s commitment to revolutionizing technology and design, the PHANTOM V Fold redefines the premium smartphone experience with its advanced features and exceptional performance. Immaculately crafted to deliver an immersive visual experience, it showcases a sleek dual-screen design that not only exudes the finest aesthetics but is also perfectly sized to cater to your specific requirements.

While speaking at the PHANTOM V Fold launch event at MWC, the General Manager of TECNO, Jack Guo, said, “In launching PHANTOM V Fold, our first foldable smartphone, during our very first appearance at MWC, we re-affirm our commitment to innovation; to the continuous pursuit of the next great technologies; and to empowering people, all around global frontier markets, to live beyond the extraordinary.”

Empowering users to achieve a higher level of smartphone proficiency, whether for gaming, watching movies, or work, the PHANTOM V Fold offers dual LTPO screens with an adaptive 10-120Hz high refresh rate, ensuring a smooth experience whether the phone is folded or unfolded. The 6.42-inch sub-screen features a unique micro-curved design and a 21:9 aspect ratio, providing a classic single-screen smartphone experience. When unfolded, the PHANTOM V Fold unveils an impressive 7.85-inch display with an optimal 8:7 aspect ratio, all on an ultra-flat screen with an almost imperceptible crease.

The PHANTOM V Fold’s main inner screen benefits from TECNO’s relentless commitment to providing high-level technologies. The brand’s self-developed aerospace-grade drop-shaped hinge creates an incredibly flat main inner screen surface, nearly eliminating any visible creases. This hinge’s innovative reverse snap structure significantly enhances the phone’s structural stability, while its aerospace-grade materials ensure both strength and lightweight construction. When new, the device’s screen crease measures a mere 0.11mm, and it’s capable of enduring 200,000 folds.

Here’s some exciting news for all photography enthusiasts: the Phantom V Fold is equipped with a versatile camera setup that includes a triple-lens rear system. This system features a high-resolution 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra wide sensor for capturing broader perspectives, and a 2MP macro sensor for close-up shots. On the front, the Phantom V Fold features a dual-lens camera system—one on the sub-screen and one on the main inner screen—adding an extra layer of enjoyment to photography and offering a wide range of exciting image-making possibilities.

Under the hood, this impressive device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, delivering exceptional performance that enables efficient multitasking and seamless screen switching. It’s complemented by a generous 12GB of RAM and ample 256GB of storage. To keep you powered throughout the day, there’s a robust 5000mAh battery, and when it’s time to recharge, you can rely on the speedy 45W fast charging support.

While the concept of large-screen foldable smartphones holds great promise, it has often been hampered by operating systems that are not well-suited for such devices. To tackle this challenge, TECNO has introduced HiOS13 Fold, an exceptionally refined and customized operating system based on Google’s Android 13 platform. This specialized OS is designed to seamlessly address the unique demands of foldable devices.

With each new product development, TECNO continues to push the boundaries of smartphone innovation, all driven by the ultimate goal of delivering a user experience that transcends the ordinary and truly stands out as extraordinary.