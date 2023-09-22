Sindh Govt Bans Pillion Riding in View of Eid Milad un Nabi 

On Friday, the Sindh government announced a two-day ban on pillion riding across the province for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal celebrations. This restriction will be in effect on the 11th and 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal in all cities of the province, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana.

Despite the restriction, there are a few exceptions. The ban does not apply to women, children under the age of 12, senior citizens, uniformed security personnel, key service workers, and journalists. These people are exempt from the ban, as long as they carry their official ID or press card.

The federal government has also declared a public holiday on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which will take place on 29 September this year.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that it will be closed next Friday, 29 September 2023, in observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Commercial banks will be closed on that day, in addition to the banking sector. The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) previously announced that it will also be closed on the same day.

Muslims all over the world celebrate the birthday of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, also known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi, every year.