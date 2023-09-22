Ukrainian Media Shows Zelensky Sitting in Audience During His Own Speech at UN [Video]

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has become a viral sensation, not for his speech at the recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, but for an apparent editing error.

Ukrainian media released footage of Zelensky’s UN speech that had been edited to make it seem like he was speaking to a larger audience.

While the intention might have been to show a bigger audience, attentive viewers noticed something amiss.

At the 0:14 mark in the video, Zelensky himself can be seen sitting in the audience during his own speech. This surprising cameo has caused a stir on social media, with people both amused, confused, and frustrated over Ukranian media’s propaganda.

The internet was quickly flooded with memes and reactions, with many netizens joking about the “two Zelenskys” they saw. Some users humorously wondered if the president had a twin or doppelgänger.

In addition, some people on X, formerly Twitter, shared the original photo of the audience during Zelensky’s speech, which showed empty seats, a nearly empty hall, and an uninterested audience.

Netizens suggest that such a major blunder and propaganda stresses the importance of careful editing and fact-checking, especially concerning high-profile personalities and events. Zelensky’s office has yet to comment on the situation.

On the flip side, the editing error has also raised concerns about the credibility of the Ukranian media outlets responsible for it. This high-profile oversight has reignited debates about media integrity and the responsibility of accurate reporting in the digital age.