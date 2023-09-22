SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Rises Due to High Food and Fuel Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended on 21st September 2023 increased by 0.93 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items, chicken (8.49percent), garlic (5.19percent), and onions (3.02percent), non-food items, petrol (8.51percent), diesel (5.54percent), shirting (1.81percent) and matchbox (1.42percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 38.66percent mainly due to increase in the prices of electricity charges for q1 (118.16percent), gas charges for q1 (108.38percent), cigarettes (94.69percent), rice basmati broken (88.43percent), chilies powder (84.84percent), sugar (81.98percent), rice irri-6/9 (81.04percent), wheat flour (73.70percent), gur (72.86percent), tea lipton (65.28percent), gents sponge chappal (58.05percent), salt powdered (56.48percent), gents sandal (53.37percent), powdered milk (43.33percent) and garlic (43.10percent), while decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (26.98percent), pulse gram (2.90percent) and onions (2.00percent).

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 281.77 points against 279.18 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14 percent) items increased, 11 (21.57 percent) items decreased and 18 (35.29 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,732-Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889-Rs. 29,517 and Rs. 29,518-Rs. 44,175 and for the above Rs. 44,175 consumption group increased by 0.05 percent, 0.29 percent, 0.47 percent, 0.72 percent, and 1.27 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include petrol super (8.51 percent), chicken (8.49 percent), hi-speed diesel (5.54 percent), garlic (5.19 percent), onions (3.02 percent), shirting (1.81 percent), matchbox (1.42 percent), salt powdered (0.90 percent), tea prepared (0.68 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.52 percent), LPG (0.46 percent), eggs (0.38 percent), pulse masoor (0.24 percent), powdered milk nido 390 gm polybag each (0.21 percent), cooked daal (0.20 percent), bread plain (0.18 percent), pulse moong (0.11 percent), rice basmati broken (0.11 percent), cigarettes capstan (0.06 percent), beef with bone (0.04 percent), pulse mash (0.03 percent) and mutton (0.01 percent).

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices during the week over the previous include tomatoes (11.11 percent), sugar (3.57 percent), bananas (2.03 percent), potatoes (1.89 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.77 percent), gur (0.62 percent), mustard oil (0.45 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.31 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5-liter tin each (0.20 percent), pulse gram (0.18 percent) and tea lipton yellow label (0.17).