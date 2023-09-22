Banks to Remain Closed On 29 September

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Friday that it will remain closed next Friday, 29 September 2023, on account of Eid Milad Un Nabi.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on September 29, 2023 (Friday) being a public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awal, 1445 A.H),” the central bank said in a circular today.

Commercial banks will also remain closed on the occasion.

Besides the banking sector, the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) earlier announced that it will remain closed on the same day as well.

“All TRE Certificate Holders, Staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Friday, September 29, 2023, on account of (12th Rabi ul Awwal Eid Milad un Nabi,” the bourse said in a notification.

Every year, Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, known locally as Eid Milad-un-Nabi.