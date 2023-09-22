Sponsored by BARD Foundation, Shehroze Kashif Successfully Summits Mount Manaslu, the World’s 8th Highest Peak

A highly accomplished young Pakistani climber Shehroze Kashif set a new record by successfully summiting Mount Manaslu, the eighth highest mountain in the world, which stands at a staggering 8,163 meters above sea level. Continuing its tradition of playing a meaningful role once again, BARD Foundation has graciously provided full support for this expedition.

Climbing Mount Manaslu is a significant milestone in his journey towards setting the world record. Right after the summit, Shehroze spoke to the media about his recent achievement. “The mere thought of it fills me with immense excitement as I work towards becoming the youngest mountaineer to summit all 14 of the world’s tallest mountains. It is true that before each expedition, there’s a sense of apprehension about the unknown, but the excitement of potential success keeps me moving forward, and this is all that matters,” says Shehroze.

He also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to BARD Foundation for assisting him in fulfilling his dreams and accomplishing these remarkable feats.

Next on his ambitious list are Mount Cho Oyu and Mount Shishamangma, standing at 8,021 meters and 8,012 meters above sea level, respectively. After that, Shehroze will become the youngest mountaineer in the world and the first Pakistani to have successfully summited all 14 of the highest mountains globally. This will be a historic achievement for Pakistan. Shehroze’s story serves as an inspiration not just to climbers everywhere but also as a testament to the power of dedication and determination. His journey resonates with those who appreciate hard work and persistence, making him a true hero.

These important achievements are only going to improve Pakistan’s image further and create opportunities for youth to pursue their dreams and passions in the same field.

Mehreen Dawood, the Managing Director of BARD Foundation, shared her appreciation, stating: “This is great news for Pakistan, where our young generation is bringing positive recognition. It’s truly heartwarming to witness the immense impact this will have on promoting tourism and the sport of mountain climbing in Pakistan and globally.

Shehroze is a source of pride for the nation. We are pleased to have been a part of his remarkable journey, where he is not only achieving in his own life but also setting examples for others to continue progressing.”

BARD Foundation has always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many. The initiative undertaken by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawoodbelieves in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields.

The purpose of the Foundation is to develop strong and confident individuals, with a special emphasis on skill construction and improvement. The Foundation extends assistance to anyone who has the spirit of adventure by becoming a part of their transformative journey.