EdTech Platform Taleemabad Raises $2.3 Million in Seed Funding

Pakistan’s Taleemabad has secured $2.3 million in seed funding led by Malala Fund, Sorenson, and Careem CEO Mudassir Sheikha, according to Data Darbar.

Based in Pakistan, Taleemabad is an online learning provider for students. It enables users to learn and work on systems based on games, animation, videos, and others. The service is available for both iOS and Android users. The platform offers services like marketing and branding for school owners, daily training for teachers, and easy access to the Taleemabad app with 24/7 performance tracking for parents.

Discussing the company’s journey in the space to date, co-founder and CEO Haroon Yasin wrote in a blog that 150 schools have become paid customers in a year, with many teachers forming year-round habits and usage patterns.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in the democratization of education. Doing this right means that we begin to think of ourselves not as education providers, but as facilitators that unleash a new generation of user-generated and modified learning material,” he wrote.

“This is why the data we’ve collected across the last decade, from millions of users becomes useful. We know – from reasonably large data sets – where users watched videos, and where they dropped off, what they got right in quizzes and what they got wrong, and what got learned and what did not. This means that we get to train AI models for these specific use cases, and let users take it from there,” he said.

Yasin said Taleemabad has continued to use grant capital to explore and experiment with new models “to serve those who are often left behind”. He explained, “This year, we’re researching a model that allows decentralized, entrepreneur-run schools to open in places with a high density of out-of-school children. This R&D – even though it may not be immediately sustainable – allows us to keep pushing the boundaries of what an inclusive, sustainable ed-tech model may eventually look like”.

He remarked that the future of education won’t be built by serving supplemental services to elite students. But like the start of compulsory mass schooling after the Industrial Revolution, it will be built and used most by those starting from a blank slate, in a rapidly changing world, he added.