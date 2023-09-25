de Villiers Declares Babar Among Favorite Players in World Cup

Former South African captain, AB de Villiers, has chosen Babar Azam as one of his favorite batters in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers said that the all-format captain has exceptional talent and skills and will be a game-changer for Pakistan.

The former captain further added that the right-hander will be among the leading run-scorers in the upcoming mega event due to his experience.

“I believe Babar will score many runs in the World Cup. He is an experienced campaigner, a leader in the team, and I am confident he will deliver,” he said.

Last week, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir expressed his admiration for Babar Azam, calling him the greatest batter in the current era.

Responding to a question about modern-day greats in the upcoming 2023 World Cup, Gambhir said, “Babar Azam can set the World Cup on fire!”

Earlier this month, AB de Villiers stated that Babar is currently the backbone of Pakistan’s batting unit due to his consistent performance over the years.

The 39-year-old cricketer went on to say that Pakistan has a crucial ODI season ahead, and they need Babar Azam to be in great form for the World Cup.