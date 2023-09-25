RDA Declares Over 300 Housing Societies Illegal in Rawalpindi

In a sweeping operation against unlawful housing schemes, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared a staggering 336 out of 484 housing societies in the city as illegal. This revelation comes as part of a concerted effort to regulate the real estate landscape and ensure the safety and rights of its residents.

Saif Anwar Jappa, the Director-General (DG) of RDA, revealed that only 69 housing societies currently hold legal status in Rawalpindi. To combat the proliferation of illegal housing schemes, a dedicated task force has been established. As a result, approximately 40 unauthorized housing schemes have already been demolished.

In a significant move, legal actions have been initiated against the owners of these illegal housing schemes. So far, eight owners have been arrested, with investigations ongoing. To curtail the promotion of these illegal ventures, Jappa has also reached out to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to halt the advertising of these societies on social media platforms.

During the operation, 80 cases have been registered against these unlawful housing societies, signaling a strong message from the authorities that they are determined to restore order and legality in Rawalpindi’s housing sector.

Via: Geo