Babar Azam Backs Shadab Khan to Come Regain His Form in World Cup 2023

Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, indulged in a heart-to-heart conversation with Shadab Khan in light of his recent performance challenges at the Asia Cup.

Speaking at a pre-departure press conference in Lahore, Babar underscored the importance of rallying behind players like Shadab during their rough patches.

Detailing his one-on-one with the vice-captain, Babar Azam highlighted the need to support longstanding team members, even in times of subpar performance.

The Lahore-born batter remarked on the current struggles in the middle but was quick to remind everyone of Shadab Khan’s past glories and his performance.

“I agree we have not taken wickets in the middle of the innings, but these are the same guys who used to do well. I believe in all of them,” Babar Azam said.

Babar also hinted at the vital role of a robust core in the team, suggesting that a group of six to seven players typically serves as the spine of the squad.

The all-format captain further added that the current team has performed brilliantly and will showcase its skills in the upcoming 2023 World Cup in India.

“I do not make a lot of changes, and when you keep the players together, they start performing. We have performed well before, and we are confident of doing well now,” he added.