The longstanding dispute surrounding central contracts in Pakistan cricket seems to be edging towards a resolution after the intervention of Inzamam-ul-Haq.

The Chief Selector of the national team has initiated talks with PCB Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, and both are cautiously optimistic about finding a solution.

This shared representation could prove advantageous in persuading the national players to reach a mutually agreeable settlement with the cricket board.

The issue centers on players’ desire for a share of PCB revenue from the ICC, a practice lacking in Pakistan, with swift implementation posing challenges.

The initial PCB offer of 45 lakh per month for Category A players faced discontent due to high tax deductions, leading to potential salary increases.

In the last four months, cricketers have not received their monthly retainers and match fees, raising concerns, but the PCB is working to expedite these payments.

Players are considering assertive actions, such as boycotting sponsor activities and World Cup promotional events, but Inzamam aims to prevent extreme escalation.

Players aim to resolve the issue themselves, but reports indicate officials may be divisive, advising against agreements due to uncertainty PCB chairman.

When approached for comments, a PCB official hinted at the possibility of positive developments regarding the central contracts emerging by early next week.