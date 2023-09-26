CDA Launches Dedicated Support Desks for Overseas Pakistanis

In a major step aimed at bolstering support for overseas Pakistanis and resolving their concerns, Jawad Sohrab Malik, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis, has inaugurated ‘Support Desks for Overseas Pakistanis’ within the premises of the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) offices and at the One Window facility of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in Islamabad.

This strategic move aligns closely with the Caretaker PM’s vision, emphasizing comprehensive assistance and facilitation for the Pakistani diaspora residing abroad.

Collaborative discussions between SAPM Malik and the CDA Chairman have led to the official launch of these support desks, commencing on Monday.

Malik commended the relevant departments for this milestone achievement, underscoring the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and interests of overseas Pakistanis.

The Support Desk at CDA offers dedicated services, including estate management, building control, land and rehabilitation, and revenue-related matters. Additionally, a designated information official is on hand to provide procedural guidance.

At the ICT Administration Support Desk, services such as issuing International Driving Permits, Arms Licenses, and Domiciles will be provided seamlessly.

To ensure accessibility, these desks will operate during regular office hours and maintain round-the-clock availability through various communication channels, including WhatsApp, dedicated landlines, and hotlines.

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik also announced plans to establish similar desks in all provinces across Pakistan, fostering trust, investment, and economic growth among overseas Pakistanis.

This pioneering initiative reaffirms the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by its overseas citizens, providing them with timely and efficient services.