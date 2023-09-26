CDA Wants to Change Islamabad’s Master Plan Commission Yet Again

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has once again reached out to the federal government regarding the reformation of the Islamabad Master Plan Commission. As per the details, A summary has been forwarded to the federal cabinet for the reformation of the commission.

As per the details, CDA has recommended the appointment of new members for the Master Plan Commission. The commission was initially formed during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. However, after the end of the PTI’s government, the commission became inactive.

The Master Plan Revision Commission has already submitted its preliminary report, according to CDA officials. The commission has provided suggestions related to building by-laws and regularization, added the CDA authorities.

Following the initial report, international consultants will be hired for the modification of the master plan. In this regard, there will also be communication with the Greek government.

The company that originally designed Islamabad’s master plan might also be consulted, officials stated. Interestingly, the son of the Greek consultant, who is running “Docsi Edex Firm”, was involved in the creation of the original master plan.