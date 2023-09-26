CDA Wants to Change Islamabad’s Master Plan Commission Yet Again

By Nazzir Zaidi | Published Sep 26, 2023 | 1:01 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has once again reached out to the federal government regarding the reformation of the Islamabad Master Plan Commission. As per the details, A summary has been forwarded to the federal cabinet for the reformation of the commission.

As per the details, CDA has recommended the appointment of new members for the Master Plan Commission. The commission was initially formed during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. However, after the end of the PTI’s government, the commission became inactive.

ALSO READ

The Master Plan Revision Commission has already submitted its preliminary report, according to CDA officials. The commission has provided suggestions related to building by-laws and regularization, added the CDA authorities.

Following the initial report, international consultants will be hired for the modification of the master plan. In this regard, there will also be communication with the Greek government.

The company that originally designed Islamabad’s master plan might also be consulted, officials stated. Interestingly, the son of the Greek consultant, who is running “Docsi Edex Firm”, was involved in the creation of the original master plan.

Nazzir Zaidi

lens

Real-Life ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’: Indian Man Helps Wife Marry Boyfriend
Read more in lens

proproperty

ICCI and G-11 Markaz Traders Collaborate for Market Development
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>