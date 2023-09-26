Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here’s Sri Lanka’s Squad for World Cup 2023

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 26, 2023 | 5:47 pm

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the 15-member strong squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India.

As per the announced squad, Dasun Shanaka will lead the side in the marquee tournament, with Kusal Mendis serving as the vice-captain of the team.

Star spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the squad due to the injury he sustained during the recently concluded Lankan Premier League.

SLC previously vowed to do everything possible to ensure his participation but also acknowledged the chance of him missing cricket for three months.

Hasaranga played a crucial role in the June and July World Cup Qualifiers, helping Sri Lanka secure their place in the main event in India with a victory.

It is pertinent to mention here Sri Lanka will kick off their campaign against South Africa on October 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Here is the complete squad for the World Cup 2023.

Dasun Shanaka (c) Kusal Mendis (vc) Kusal Perera Pathum Nissanka Dimuth Karunaratne
Sadeera Samarawickrama Charith Asalanka Dhananjaya de Silva Dushan Hemantha Maheesh Theekshana
Dunith Wellalage Kasun Rajitha Matheesha Pathirana Lahiru Kumara Dilshan Madushanka

>