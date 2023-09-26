Over 300 Jobs Are Vacant in Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority

Senator Shafiq Tareen presided over a crucial session of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, addressing pressing matters concerning the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and the prestigious Comsats University.

The session commenced with a briefing from the PSQCA, shedding light on the state of affairs regarding key positions and officer appointments. Shockingly, it was revealed that out of 800 positions, 321 were vacant, causing administrative turmoil within the organization.

In response, Senator Tareen, along with 15 other committee members, demanded answers and accountability. They emphasized that the situation, wherein the top posts have remained vacant for three years, was unacceptable.

The meeting also highlighted concerns about recruitment procedures, with the Election Commission being urged to oversee the process. However, the recruitment process has been halted pending further investigation.

Senator Kamran Murtaza expressed skepticism about the oversight committee’s efficacy, suggesting that it may not have the power to effect meaningful change.

The session also delved into issues related to pensions and financial management at Comsats University, revealing a significant financial shortfall. It was disclosed that after 2032, many existing employees would retire, creating a pension fund crisis.

In closing, the Senate Committee on Science and Technology pledged to address these critical issues. However, the challenges ahead remain substantial, with the future of these vital institutions hanging in the balance.