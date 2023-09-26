Another Scandal Emerges in CDA Land Department Over Plot Allocations

A new scandal has surfaced in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Land Department, with allegations that officials favored certain individuals when allotting alternative plots.

According to reports, some officials may have accepted bribes in exchange for granting more expensive plots.

CDA Chairman, Captain (retd) Anwar ul Haq, has ordered an investigation into these concerning claims. A four-member committee has been tasked with shedding light on this shady affair, headed by Director Building Control, Shafi Marwat.

The other members of the committee are Tauqeer Nawaz, the Project Director of C-16, Manzoor Hussain, the Deputy Director of Security, and Riyaz Khan, the Additional Director.

The Land Department originally allotted plots in Sector I-11/2. However, it unexpectedly changed its decision and allotted plots in the more expensive Sector G-10/2 instead. Similarly, plots in Sector I-14 were allotted in Sector I-11 instead.

There is a significant difference in prices. Plots in Sector G-10 are much more expensive than those in Sector I-11. Meanwhile, plots in Sector I-11 are more expensive than those in Sector I-14.

The committee has a short deadline to finish its investigation into the plot allocation discrepancies. It must submit its findings to the Chairman of the CDA within a week. It will investigate records and find out who those responsible.