Roshan Digital Account Inflows Cross $6.6 Billion in August

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 26, 2023 | 2:33 pm

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) were recorded at $6.617 billion by the end of August 2023, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to the central bank data, till the end of August, $1.484 billion have been repatriated with $4.006 billion utilized locally. The total repatriated and utilized amount stands at $5.49 billion with net repatriable liability at $1.128 billion.

In August, funds received stood at $130 million, while funds of $10 million were repatriated. The funds utilized locally stood at $122 million. The net repatriable liability in August was stable and at the same level previously seen in July ($1.128 billion).

As per data, 606,865 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 1.8 percent increase on a monthly basis.

From September 2020 to August 2023, total net investments made through RDA stood at $733 million. NPC Investments (Conventional) stood at $320 million, while NPC Investments (Islamic) were recorded at $395 million. Roshan Equity Investments came in at $18 million. The Balances in Accounts was recorded at $375 million with Other Liabilities coming in at $20 million.

