Federal Education Dept is Facing a Deficit Worth Billions

The Federal Directorate of Education is facing a budget deficit of Rs. 7 billion.

This was revealed during a briefing given to the caretaker Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi on his visit to the Federal Directorate of Education here on Tuesday. The minister also met with DG FDE Amjad Ahmed.

Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi said that the only way towards progress is through education. He said that there are countries that were decades behind us but now due to better education are miles ahead of us. He said that Pakistan is our home and we should try to resolve its problems like we resolve our personal issues.

The minister said that there are challenges faced by every institution but we should try to resolve them with complete dedication and hard work. He said that government institutions hold immense importance for the employees as they not only provide salaries but also pensions after retirement. He said that in today’s age, such a facility is a blessing. He said that every employee should take this into consideration and try to benefit the organization, as it is responsible for the maintenance of several hundred employees.

Madad said that teachers should not hold administrative positions and should solely focus on their duties as teachers. He said that teachers have the most important responsibility of all and should give their hundred percent to this task only.

The minister was briefed by DG FDE Amjad Ahmed. The minister was told that FDE faces a regular budget deficit. He was told that the current year’s deficit is almost Rs. 7 billion. The minister was told that a biometric system has been placed in all institutions of FDE to ensure the attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff.

The minister was told that almost 24k students are enrolled in all of the FDE institutions. He was told that 2839 teachers were trained in the last year as well. Furthermore, indoor sports facilities have been established in 391 schools and colleges of FDE in addition to enrolment of 17,000 out-of-school children in the last year.