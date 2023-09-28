Islamabad to Get 9 High-Rise Buildings Soon

In the face of a significant increase in construction costs, the development of high-rise commercial buildings in the federal capital shows no signs of slowing down. The design-vetting committee of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has recently given its stamp of approval to the building plans of nine more towering structures, strategically located in lucrative areas.

Among the approved projects is a striking 26-storey hotel to grace Club Road, a development expected to involve investments totaling billions of rupees, drawing in various industries connected to the construction sector. The meeting of the design-vetting committee took place at the CDA headquarters, with the attendance of key officials from the civic body’s planning wing.

One of the notable approvals includes a 26-storey building set to rise on plot number 13 on Club Road, spanning an impressive 27,394.40 square yards. Additionally, the green light was given for a 15-storey building on plot number B-2, covering an area of 1,333.33 square yards in the New Blue Area.

The list of approvals extends further, encompassing a nine-storey building for the Asian Development Bank, situated on a plot spanning 4,840.40 square yards in sector G-5, as well as a nine-storey structure designated for the Institute of Cost Management Accounts of Pakistan.

The committee also sanctioned building plans for six-storey and seven-storey buildings located in sectors I-8 and F-8 after thorough document reviews. Furthermore, the committee granted its approval for the construction of three commercial buildings in two private housing societies.