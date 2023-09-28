Madrassa Qari Nails Child’s Tongue for Not Memorizing Lesson in Multan

A horrifying incident occurred in a local madrassa in Multan as a Qari subjected a young child to severe torture for failing to memorize his lesson. The brutal punishment involved placing a nail on the child’s tongue, ultimately leading to the nail penetrating his throat.

Local police reported that when the child struggled to recall the lesson, the Qari resorted to this extreme violence. As a result, the child, overwhelmed by pain, began crying, inadvertently causing the nail to slip further into his throat—this traumatic incident induced vomiting in the young victim.

ALSO READ Islamabad to Get 9 High-Rise Buildings Soon

The victim was immediately rushed to Nishtar Hospital, where medical professionals conducted a complex operation to remove the 6-centimeter-long nail stuck in his throat.

Dr. Amjad Rao of Nishtar Hospital confirmed that the child’s condition is now stable, though he underwent a scary incident.

Meanwhile, authorities have registered a case against the cruel and mentally unstable madrassa Qari at the Bahauddin Zakariya police station. A manhunt is currently underway to arrest the accused, ensuring that justice is served for this shocking act of cruelty against a child.