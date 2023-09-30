Govt Suspends Issuance of 100-Page Passport

In a recent development, the Government of Pakistan has temporarily ceased the issuance of 100-page passports, with the official confirmation coming from the Passport Office.

The Passport Office expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by this temporary suspension. Notably, this move aligns with the Directorate General (DG) of Immigration and Passports’ initiative to introduce electronic passports (e-passports) nationwide.

This transition began in Islamabad and subsequently expanded to all passport offices across the country after the federal government’s introduction of e-passports in June.

Under the new fee schedule, the cost for a standard 36-page passport valid for 5 years is set at Rs. 9,000, with an urgent e-passport option available for Rs. 15,000.

Meanwhile, a 72-page e-passport for regular processing will cost Rs. 16,500, while the urgent service will be Rs. 27,000.

For a 36-page passport with a 10-year validity, the normal fee is Rs. 13,500, and the urgent service costs Rs. 22,500.

Moreover, a 72-page passport valid for 10 years will incur a standard fee of Rs. 24,750, with an urgent processing fee of Rs. 40,500.

These fee adjustments went into effect on 16 August 2023, and apply to e-passports, while the charges for standard passports will remain unchanged.

Via: ARY