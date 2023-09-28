FBR Surpasses Tax Collection Target for First Quarter of FY24

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 28, 2023 | 11:31 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed the tax collection target by Rs 44 billion set for the first quarter of the current fiscal year (FY24).

The FBR will issue updated data on tax collection by the end of the current month. However, despite two days left for the current month, the tax collection target both for September and the first quarter has been surpassed.

ALSO READ

The tax collection during the first quarter (July-September) of 2023-24 is currently at Rs 2,022 billion against a target of Rs 1,978 billion, reflecting a growth of Rs. 44 billion.

In September 2023, the FBR has already collected Rs. 815 billion against the target of Rs. 795 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs. 20 billion.

ProPK Staff

lens

Sonam Bajwa Paints The Town Red in Deep-Neck Saree
Read more in lens

proproperty

G-14 Development Work Takes Center Stage in Senate Committee Meeting
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>