Israel and Saudi Arabia Inching Closer to Historic Agreement: US

Israel and Saudi Arabia are taking steps towards a deal that could see them forming friendly ties after years of tension, according to the White House.

Biden hopes this move will revolutionize the Middle East and boost his chances of re-election. He wants Saudi Arabia, the custodian of Islam’s holiest places, to officially recognize Israel, a country that has continuously persecuted and oppressed Palestinians.

US’s National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, said that there is a preliminary framework that they hope to expand upon. He also acknowledged that, like any major agreement, all sides will need to make some compromises.

The US has been pressing Israel and Saudi Arabia, its two allies in the Middle East, to set up formal relations. This comes after Israel made similar deals with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Morocco.

Saudi Arabia’s lead figure, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both hinted that the two nations are on a path to a closer relationship.

However, Saudi Arabia wants assurances about its safety, possibly in the form of a treaty with the US, in exchange for their agreement with Israel.

Meanwhile, the Palestinians stress that their interests should be considered. They believe that lasting peace in the Middle East can only come through a two-state solution.