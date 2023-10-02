Discover the Allure of Amazon Outlet Mall: Where Fashion Meets Architecture

Nestled along the vibrant main G.T. Road Islamabad, the Amazon Outlet Mall stands as a testament to innovation and luxury. A groundbreaking project by the esteemed IMARAT Group of Companies, this themed mall is set to redefine shopping and leisure experiences in Pakistan. With its fusion of fashion and architecture, the Amazon Outlet Mall promises an enchanting journey for every visitor, creating a one-stop haven for designer brands and unforgettable moments.

Prime Location

Nestled prominently along the main G.T. Road in Islamabad, the Amazon Outlet Mall enjoys a strategic and easily accessible location. This central positioning ensures convenience and attracts visitors from all corners of the Twin Cities.

Amenities that Enchant

The Amazon Outlet Mall redefines the shopping experience by offering an array of amenities that cater to both your desires and needs. From relaxation to recreation, every aspect has been meticulously curated:

Indulge in a unique dining experience amidst the lush greenery of the Amazon Rainforest-themed food court. Immerse yourself in a world of nature while savoring culinary delights. Children’s Floor: For families, shopping becomes a breeze with the dedicated Children’s Floor. Your little ones can enjoy a hassle-free time while you explore the mall’s offerings.

Brands that Define Style

The Amazon Outlet Mall is set to become the fashion epicenter of the Twin Cities, offering a curated collection of both national and international designer brands. From sought-after labels to emerging trends, the mall is a haven for fashion enthusiasts.

Distinctive Floors

Catering to the business community, the mall offers state-of-the-art office spaces. With a focus on functionality and aesthetics, these rooms are designed to inspire productivity. Halls: Versatile and spacious, the halls within the mall present opportunities for events, exhibitions, and gatherings. IMARAT Group ensures that even in this multifaceted approach, luxury and sophistication remain constants.

Unveiling the Marvel: Amazon Outlet Mall

Are you ready to immerse yourself in the world of style and luxury? The Amazon Outlet Mall invites you to embark on a shopping adventure like no other. Its captivating fusion of fashion-forward trends and modern architectural marvels sets the stage for an unparalleled experience. From designer boutiques to state-of-the-art office spaces, this multifaceted mall caters to various needs, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Diverse Investment Opportunities

The Amazon Outlet Mall welcomes investors with a diverse range of options, starting from as low as Rs. 18 Lacs. This visionary venture offers seamless buy-back options, ensuring a hassle-free investment journey. The promise of a remarkable 20-26% Return on Investment (ROI) underlines its potential as a lucrative venture. The project’s CDA approval and affiliation with the renowned IMARAT Group of Companies add an extra layer of trust to your investment.

Aesthetic Delights Await

Imagine dining amid the lush greenery and ambiance of the Amazon Rainforest. The Rainforest Food Court, a captivating feature of the mall, is designed to transport you to another world. Lush flora, Lilly Pads, and an unforgettable dining experience await within this themed oasis. And for families, the Children’s Floor offers a haven where kids can enjoy their time while parents shop with ease.

Elevated Experiences

Elevating luxury, the rooftop restaurant at Amazon Mall promises a lavish bistro experience with panoramic views and cinematic screens. This rooftop retreat presents an opportunity to relish culinary delights while soaking in breathtaking vistas, adding an element of enchantment to your visit.

The IMARAT Group Legacy

Behind this visionary project stands the prestigious IMARAT Group of Companies, a name synonymous with real estate excellence. With over 15 years of experience, IMARAT Group has transformed traditional practices into modern marvels. Their track record boasts 6 grand real estate ventures, including 3 malls, 2 hotels, and a luxury apartment complex in prime locations within Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Trust and honesty define their brand, fostering long-term associations with clients.

Your Invitation Awaits

As the sun sets on conventional shopping experiences, the Amazon Outlet Mall rises, promising a fusion of fashion, architecture, and leisure. Whether you’re seeking the latest designer trends, investment opportunities, or simply a day of relaxation, this themed mall is poised to exceed your expectations. With its strategic G.T. Road location, safe investment options, and commitment to luxury, the Amazon Outlet Mall beckons you to embark on an unforgettable journey.

Are you ready to explore the future of shopping? The Amazon Outlet Mall in Islamabad is your gateway to an extraordinary world where innovation meets elegance, where shopping is an art, and where memories are waiting to be created. Embrace the fusion of fashion and architecture, and experience the allure of Amazon Mall.