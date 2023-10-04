Babar Azam Misses Pakistani Fans After Overwhelming Welcome in India

Babar Azam has shared his overwhelming experience with Indian fans while missing Pakistani fans’ presence for the ODI World Cup 2023.

The Pakistani captain expressed his pleasant astonishment at the warm reception extended to his team by Indian fans during their visit to Hyderabad. The Pakistani squad was greeted by a large crowd at the airport and enjoyed an enthusiastic response during their warm-up matches. Babar Azam expressed his gratitude, saying that they had not expected such hospitality from the Indian fans and that their week in Hyderabad felt like home.

Nonetheless, Babar Azam observed a profound void in the overall experience as he sighed Pakistani cricket fans’ inability to participate in the live World Cup fervor and physically support their team within Indian stadiums. The absence of Pakistani fans has left a hole in the event and as per Babar Azam, their presence would have added enormous enthusiasm to the World Cup.

As cricket continues to transcend boundaries and promote unity among nations, Babar Azam’s sentiments serve as a reminder of the power of the sport to foster goodwill, irrespective of political differences.