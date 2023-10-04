Brett Lee Builds ‘Perfect Batter’ Having Qualities of 7 Players Including Babar Azam

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has unveiled his vision of the “Perfect Batter” just in time for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup.

In an exclusive interview on Fox Sports, Lee selected different characteristics of his perfect batter from seven skilled batters.

The cover drive of Babar Azam

Lee began his masterclass by praising Pakistan’s batting sensation, Babar Azam, for his elegance and grace. He said, “Babar Azam’s cover drive is a thing of beauty, to build the perfect batsman, you need to have Babar’s timing and finesse when playing this shot.”

The Cut Shot of Virat Kohli

Lee picked the cut shot of Virat Kohli, who is known for his consistency and technical prowess. He said, “Kohli’s cut shot is as good as it gets. It’s about precision and timing, dissecting the field with surgical precision. A batsman aspiring to win the World Cup should be able to play the cut shot like Kohli.”

The Pull Shot of Rohit Sharma

Turning his attention to another Indian Batsman Rohit Sharma, Lee emphasized the significance of the pull shot. He said, “Rohit Sharma’s pull shot is pure class. It’s about picking the length early and dispatching it with authority.”

The Sweep Shot of David Warner

Australia’s explosive opener, David Warner, received a nod from Lee for his sweeping abilities. Lee said, “Warner’s sweep shot is a game-changer. It’s about taking the attack to the spinners and manipulating the field. In the World Cup, you need to be adaptable, and Warner’s sweep shot exemplifies that.”

The Straight Drive of Cameron Green

Furthermore, Lee highlighted the young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and his love for the straight drive. Lee stated, “Cameron Green’s straight drive is a sight to behold. It’s a shot that exudes confidence and control. To win the World Cup, you need someone who can play this shot with authority.”

Batting vs. Spin: Shubman Gill

Lee discussed the art of batting against spin with India’s talented young batsman, Shubman Gill. Gill’s ability to play spinners with his feet is impressive, and Lee emphasized the importance of mastering this skill in order to excel in subcontinental conditions.

The Power Hitter: Marcus Stoinis

Lastly, Brett Lee emphasized the importance of being a power hitter in modern limited-overs cricket, and for this role, he chose Australia’s Marcus Stoinis. Lee lauded Stoinis’ ability to clear the boundary with ease and power.

Cricket enthusiasts are looking forward to the first World Cup match tomorrow, and they can take inspiration from Brett Lee’s blueprint for the perfect batsman, which combines the best qualities of Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Cameron Green, Shuman Gill and Marcus Stoinis. It’s a winning formula that promises excitement and outstanding performances on cricket’s biggest stage.