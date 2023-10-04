Former New Zealand Pacer Lashes Out at Indian Fan for Criticizing Babar Azam

Former New Zealand pacer, Mitchell McClenaghan, has hit back at an Indian cricket fan for unnecessary criticism of Pakistan’s team captain, Babar Azam.

A critic tagged McClenaghan on a social media post where he mocked Babar Azam for hitting boundaries against David Warner, Steven Smith, and Labuschagne.

While calling the right-hander a stat-padder, the critic wrote that some Pakistani fans consider Babar Azam a king and an equal batter to Virat Kohli in skills.

Responding to this, the right-arm fast bowler asked the fan to refrain from tagging him in an unethical post and praised the Lahore-born cricketer for his talent.

Don’t tag me in a post like this again. They are warm up games yes – people are bowling who often wouldn’t bowl much (no one wants an injury) But – Babar Azam is a quality quality player. Regardless of your loyalties to one player you need to put some respect on his name! https://t.co/aSMw7oJErE — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) October 4, 2023

“Babar Azam is a quality player. Regardless of your loyalty to one player, you need to put some respect on his name!” McClenaghan responded.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Men in Green lost both of their warm-up games for the World Cup 2023 against New Zealand and Australia.

The Green Shirts will kick off their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.