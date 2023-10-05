Citizens to Face Up to 16 Hours of Gas Loadshedding This Winter

Winter season this year will be no different than the previous ones in terms of gas loadshedding.

In a press conference, caretaker Minister for Power and Energy Muhammad Ali announced that gas will only be supplied for 8 hours each day, meaning that there will be 16 hours of gas loadshedding during winter.

The Minister revealed that the country doesn’t have enough gas to supply it for 24 hours without any interruptions. Muhammad Ali added that Pakistan’s natural gas reserves have decreased by 18% compared to the last year.

Thanks to the finalization of two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Minister is optimistic that it will meet the demand of industry during the month of December to a greater extent.

“We have only two LNG terminals and limited natural gas but today we have finalized two LNG cargoes for December, which would help address the gas supply issues in December for the industry,” the Minister announced.

According to him, Rs. 16 billion have so far been collected from electricity defaulters during the ongoing crackdown. Furthermore, the Minister revealed that the board of directors (BoDs) of all the power distribution companies (DISCOs) will be replaced.

Management of all the DISCOs will be transferred to the private sector under long-term contract, he further stated.