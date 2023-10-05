Investigation Committee Recommends Retake of MDCAT

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 5, 2023 | 6:00 pm

The committee responsible for investigating the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) paper leak has made its recommendation to the Sindh Health Department.

The committee recently concluded its investigation and submitted a report to the Health Department in this regard. The investigation team has suggested re-conducting the test and punishing those involved in the paper leak.

Furthermore, a summary mentioning the recommendations of the inquiry team has been sent to the provincial cabinet.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had decided to re-conduct the test after dozens of students were caught cheating using Bluetooth devices.

Furthermore, it also decided to involve the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the provincial Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to investigate people involved in the scandal.

Government officials, influential people, students as well as their parents will be made part of the investigation. If charges against them are proven, both the FIA and the ACE will file cases against them.

