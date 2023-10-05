Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan to Participate in U21 Sultan of Johor Hockey Cup 2023

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Oct 5, 2023 | 4:52 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan is all set to participate in the upcoming U21 Sultan of Johor Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Malaysia from October 27 to November 4.

A total of eight nations, including the host team, will be competing in two groups for the trophy in the eight-day tournament in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

ALSO READ

The Boys in Green have been placed in Group B alongside Malaysia, India, and New Zealand, with each team playing one match against the other.

The Green Shirts will kick off their campaign against the arch-rivals on October 27, while their second and third games are scheduled for October 28 and 31.

ALSO READ

The tournament will serve as preparation for the upcoming FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Here is the schedule of the U21 Sultan of Johor Cup 2023.

Date  Opposition  Venue
27 October India Johor Bahru, Malaysia
28 October New Zealand Johor Bahru, Malaysia
31 October Malaysia Johor Bahru, Malaysia

Imad Ali Jan

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>