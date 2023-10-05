Pakistan to Participate in U21 Sultan of Johor Hockey Cup 2023

Pakistan is all set to participate in the upcoming U21 Sultan of Johor Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Malaysia from October 27 to November 4.

A total of eight nations, including the host team, will be competing in two groups for the trophy in the eight-day tournament in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

ALSO READ Shoaib Malik Wants Saud Shakeel to Play All World Cup Games for Pakistan

The Boys in Green have been placed in Group B alongside Malaysia, India, and New Zealand, with each team playing one match against the other.

The Green Shirts will kick off their campaign against the arch-rivals on October 27, while their second and third games are scheduled for October 28 and 31.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Successfully Undergoes Shoulder Surgery in London

The tournament will serve as preparation for the upcoming FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Here is the schedule of the U21 Sultan of Johor Cup 2023.