PSO Stops Fuel Supply to PIA Over Unpaid Dues

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 5, 2023 | 11:43 am

The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has once again suspended fuel supply to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) over unpaid dues.

Multiple PIA flights faced delays due to the suspension of fuel supply at Lahore airport. PK-747 from Lahore to Madina and PK 305 from Lahore to Karachi were delayed for hours.

The PIA spokesperson assured that the delayed flights will take off soon as they have begun negotiations with the PSO administration to find a solution.

Unfortunately, PIA continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, a national flag carrier plane was grounded over non-payment of dues in Canada.

However, the matter was resolved after $200,000 dues were paid to Swissport, a ground handling and fuel company.

A PIA representative clarified the situation, stating that the time difference between the two countries delayed the payment.

Via: ARY

