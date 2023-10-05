PSO Stops Fuel Supply to PIA Over Unpaid Dues

The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has once again suspended fuel supply to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) over unpaid dues.

Multiple PIA flights faced delays due to the suspension of fuel supply at Lahore airport. PK-747 from Lahore to Madina and PK 305 from Lahore to Karachi were delayed for hours.

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About Nipah Virus

The PIA spokesperson assured that the delayed flights will take off soon as they have begun negotiations with the PSO administration to find a solution.

Unfortunately, PIA continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, a national flag carrier plane was grounded over non-payment of dues in Canada.

ALSO READ World Bank Urges Higher Excise Duty on Cigarettes to Improve Tax Revenue

However, the matter was resolved after $200,000 dues were paid to Swissport, a ground handling and fuel company.

A PIA representative clarified the situation, stating that the time difference between the two countries delayed the payment.

Via: ARY