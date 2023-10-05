Total Number of Return Filers Crosses 2 Million Mark for Tax Year 2023

The number of income tax return filers has crossed over 2 million for the tax year 2023 up to October 5, 2023.

Last year, the total number of return filers reached 4.2 million for tax year 2022 up to June 30, 2022. The 4.2 million number also includes those filers who filed their returns after September 30, 2022, and up to June 30, 2022.

The Board had extended the last date for filing income tax returns up to October 31, 2023.

The FBR received a total of 1.93 million income tax returns up to September 30, 2023, as compared to 1.87 million last year, reflecting an increase of 0.06 million.