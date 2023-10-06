Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Arch-Rivals Pakistan and India to Face-off in Kabaddi Semi-Finals in Asian Games

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Oct 6, 2023 | 12:50 pm

Pakistan is all set to clash with arch-rivals India in the semi-finals of the men’s kabaddi competition in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

According to the schedule, the much-anticipated encounter between the neighboring countries will take place at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre today.

In the 2018 Asian Games held in Indonesia, both teams secured bronze medals. The journey of Pakistan to the semi-finals has been marked by resilience.

After a disheartening defeat by Iran in their initial Group B match, the Men in Green bounced back in the competition, winning two consecutive games.

They defeated South Korea, the runners-up in the last edition, and went on to defeat Malaysia, ensuring their position in the semi-finals as group runners-up.

Apart from kabaddi, Pakistan’s wrestling campaign is also about to kick off at the Games today at the Linan Sports Culture and Exhibition Centre.

Star Pakistani athlete, Mohammad Bilal, will compete against Rakhat Kalzhan of Kazakhstan in the 57-kilogram weight category pre-quarter-final.

