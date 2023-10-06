Daraz Pakistan Announces Million Dollar Creator Fund at Its First Influencer Convention

Daraz, Pakistan’s pioneer e-commerce platform, has marked another milestone by announcing a Million Dollar Creator Fund to scale its live commerce and affiliate influencer program in the country, at the recently held Influencer Convention in Karachi. To date, Daraz has generated 4.4 Billion Rupees in Revenue from its Live & Affiliate influencer program and takes pride in being the flagbearer of live commerce in Pakistan, following the footsteps of its parent company Taobao in China. The company sees live commerce as one of its big bets for long-term success and business sustainability.

The fund is also a testament to Daraz’s commitment to building a sustainable ecosystem in Pakistan that benefits both brands and influencers in achieving their business objectives. The Daraz influencer community currently consists of over 2,400 creators and their goal is to increase this number to 10,000 by next year. As the largest live streaming platform in the country, they have garnered over 2.2 billion views and 4.6 billion minutes watched.

Daraz’s mission has been backed by partnerships with renowned brands such as Unilever, Reckitt, Loreal, Dawlance, and Xiaomi to further enhance live commerce and affiliate influencer marketing across Pakistan.

Shedding light on this milestone, Muhammad Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Pakistan shared “The announcement of a million-dollar creator fund is a major breakthrough to help build a sustainable creator ecosystem in Pakistan and support the creator economy. We remain committed to building and scaling the creator ecosystem and helping them build multiple monetization options”

“The reason for our success lies behind our philosophy of understanding creator pain points and resolving them through automation and complete transparency. Daraz Live Commerce & Affiliate Influencer Marketing are a major success story and has helped disrupt the creator economy in Pakistan through innovation. We look forward to growing and scaling our creator pool even further with a commitment to streamlining our support to creators.” commented Ali Rizvi, Head of Daraz Live and Affiliates.