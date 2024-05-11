Live Streaming and Match Timings: How to Watch Pakistan vs Japan Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup Final

Pakistan will lock horns with Japan in the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Final today. This will be the seventh time that the Green Shirts have qualified for the final with their last final appearance in 2011.

The Men in Green topped their group in this edition’s Azlan Shah Cup with 11 points where they bagged three victories and two draws against New Zealand and Japan.

Roelant Oltmans’ side can win the title for the fourth time in their history with the previous three titles coming in 1999, 2000, and 2003.

After failing to qualify for the Olympics earlier this year, the Green Shirts have finally got on to positive note in 2024 while finally going on an unbeaten run to reach the final.

Japan is ranked 16 in the World Hockey rankings while Pakistan is currently ranked 15th in the World rankings which means that both the teams are close in terms of quality on the field.

Pakistan managed a draw against New Zealand to finish the group in the top two rankings to qualify for the grand finale that will be held tomorrow at the Ipoh Perak Stadium at 5:30 pm Pakistan time.

Hockey in Pakistan needs hope and a victory in the final of the Azlan Shah Cup can provide that glimmer of hope to revive the sport in the country.

Match Timings

Match Date Time Venue Pakistan vs Japan Final 11 May 2024 5:30 pm (PST) Ipoh Perak Stadium, Malaysia

Web & Mobile Live Streaming

Platform Web Streaming Android App Begin.Watch LINK LINK

TV Channels in Pakistan