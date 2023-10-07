Elevating the Viewer Experience: myco’s Game-Changing Approach to ICC World Cup 2023

In an exciting turn of events, myco, the dynamic blockchain-backed video streaming platform, is poised to revolutionize the way viewers in Pakistan engage with live sports and entertainment during the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. This time, it’s the viewers who emerge as the true winners.

myco’s innovative approach is centred around a commitment to sharing advertising revenue not just with content creators, but also with its dedicated viewers. This groundbreaking Watch & Earn model has garnered widespread acclaim on a global scale, setting myco’s position as a pioneer in the realm of digital streaming.

A Victory for Viewers

For this ICC World Cup, myco is going the extra mile by offering free HD live streaming of matches. What’s more? Viewers will be directly rewarded based on their live match watch time through the web & app. Adding to the excitement, myco will select 1000 winners daily, based on user engagement and live gamification, and reward them with Rs 500 every match. myco makes it easy for winners to transfer their earnings directly to digital wallets and bank accounts in Pakistan through seamless integration with Simpaisa. With myco’s Watch & Earn model, viewers will experience a paradigm shift in how they interact with their favorite sports and entertainment, transforming every match day into a triumphant celebration.

Key Accomplishments of myco

Empowering Viewers: myco boasts a vast library of over 350,000 videos, spanning films, documentaries, and live sports events. It’s a one-stop entertainment hub where viewers earn with every content view, thanks to strategically placed ads.

Empowering Content Creators: myco has fostered partnerships with over 1,000 content creators, championing their creative pursuits and providing them with a platform to shine, complete with monetization right from the first view, and no minimum benchmarks.

Investing in Cinematic Brilliance with mycolab: With more than 50 funded film projects, myco nurtures emerging cinematic talent, contributing significantly to the growth of the film industry.

Exclusive MyOriginal Productions: myco offers a rich trove of exclusive original productions, catering to a diverse array of tastes.

A Legacy of Sports Streaming: Having successfully streamed over 100 live sports tournaments, myco is well-versed in delivering thrilling sports action to fans worldwide, all within the unique watch & earn model.

About myco

myco stands as a global blockchain-backed video streaming platform committed to sharing its achievements with its community. With a diverse content portfolio and a dedication to rewarding both creators and viewers, myco is at the forefront of a new era in digital streaming.

Scan the QR code below to experience the World Cup 2023 on myco: