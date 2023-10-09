Here’s How You Can Buy Tickets for Pakistan’s FIFA World Cup Qualifier in Islamabad

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has initiated the sale of tickets for the upcoming much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match.

According to the official announcement, ticket sales for the only match in Pakistan started yesterday, and the tickets will be available at bookme.pk.

The price of the tickets for the match will range from Rs. 200 to 500, with the match scheduled to take place on October 17 at Jinnah Stadium.

Last week, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) approved Jinnah Stadium as the venue for the upcoming Qualifiers match after scrutinizing facilities.

Last month, a representative of the Asian Football Confederation, Kemel Tokabaev, conducted a comprehensive inspection of Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad.

The AFC representative scrutinized all the facilities at the venue and expressed his satisfaction with the preparations before submitting a report to the AFC.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan football team arrived in Cambodia earlier today for the first match of the round in good spirits and with high hopes.