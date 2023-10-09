iPhone 15 Pro’s USB C Port is Charging Up Power Banks Instead

Apple introduced its brand-new family of iPhones last month, but it also brought a host of brand-new problems with it. With shattering back glass, overheating, battery drain issues, and broken wireless charging reports, Apple has a lot to answer for, but that’s not the end of it.

Users are also reporting issues with the iPhone’s new USB-C charging port now. It turns out that the phone’s charging port is not behaving well once it’s paired up with a power bank for charging.

A Reddit user reports using his iPhone 15 Pro with an Anker power bank and he says that the phone is charging up the power bank instead. Similar issues have been reported while connecting to an iPad as well.

Although it may seem unusual and unconventional, Anker advises users to charge their iPhones using the USB-A port on the power bank rather than the USB-C port.

Reverse Charging to Blame?

It seems the issue has to do with the iPhone’s newly introduced capability of reverse charging, which has been a thing on Android for ages. This lets your phone act as a power bank for other devices. You can connect two phones together with a cable and charge up the one with a lower battery through the other phone. You are essentially sharing your battery with another phone.

Still, this doesn’t mean that the phone should start charging up a power bank, something that is supposed to power up other devices. It remains unclear whether Apple has fixed this issue with the latest update to iOS 17.