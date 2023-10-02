Apple to Fix iPhone Overheating and Battery Drain Issues with iOS 17.1

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Oct 2, 2023 | 12:10 pm

Apple has acknowledged user concerns regarding overheating in iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models, as reported by Forbes.

However, Apple clarified that contrary to speculation, the issue is not related to the phone’s hardware design. Forbes pointed out that an update to Instagram, version 302, released on September 27th, has already been rolled out to address some of these problems.

According to Bloomberg, an unnamed Apple spokesperson specifically cited Instagram, Uber, and the game Asphalt 9 as examples of apps that might cause these devices to operate at a warmer temperature than usual.

Apple also assured users that there is no safety risk associated with the thermal issues. Instead, factors such as the use of USB-C power adapters with a charging capacity exceeding 20W and background processing shortly after restoring a phone can lead to the device feeling warmer than what iPhone users might typically experience.

Apple also informed Forbes that the forthcoming fix, expected to be included in iOS 17.1, will not lead to any performance throttling, a concern raised by some, including Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple introduced several changes with the iPhone 15 series, including the introduction of the new A17 Pro chip, manufactured using TSMC’s advanced 3nm process. Additionally, the use of titanium in the frame’s construction represents a notable shift.

The A17 Pro chip, equipped with a new six-core GPU, is positioned as a major selling point for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. It enables these devices to run graphics-intensive games like Resident Evil Village, scheduled for release later this year, at nearly console-level quality.

