Even Wireless Charging is Dangerous for the New iPhone 15

Apple has officially admitted the overheating problems affecting the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, attributing them to a bug within iOS 17. The company is working on a fix with the upcoming iOS 17.1 patch, but another problem has surfaced ahead of this fix.

Several users have reported how wireless charging is ruining the NFC module in the new iPhones. Although the number of reported cases remains limited, the recurrence of such incidents cannot be dismissed.

Numerous individuals on the MacRumors forums, along with users on X, have shared their encounters with complications during the Apple Pay setup. Upon seeking assistance at Apple Stores and subsequently replacing their phones, employees have suggested that the NFC module may have become nonfunctional.

Over time, the affected users began to identify a potential root cause behind these issues – they observed that the problems emerged after utilizing wireless charging pads within their BMW vehicles. Furthermore, it wasn’t a silent ordeal, as, in certain instances, the phones transitioned into data recovery mode.

This wasn’t an isolated incident limited to one specific device either, as the replacement phones also experienced NFC module failures. These users had not encountered such difficulties with previous iPhone models.

Presently, most of these reports are originating from iPhone 15 Pro owners who own BMW vehicles. However, there was a noteworthy exception, with one user who possesses a 2023 Toyota Supra reporting a similar failure of Apple Pay on their iPhone 15 Pro.

If you own an iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max and happen to drive a BMW, it’s advisable to refrain from utilizing the car’s wireless charging feature, at least until Apple and BMW can pinpoint the underlying problem. While the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models do not appear to exhibit the same issue presently, exercising caution might be a prudent choice regardless.