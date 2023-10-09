Modi Govt Deports Zainab Abbas From India During ODI World Cup

In a move that has drawn significant criticism on social media, India deported Zainab Abbas, a renowned Pakistani presenter covering the ongoing World Cup 2023.

Zainab Abbas was deported due to allegations of tweets made eight years ago, reportedly against the Hindu religion and India, as claimed by an Indian lawyer.

The lawyer subsequently filed a cybercrime complaint against Zainab Abbas and requested the Delhi Police to register an FIR against her for her tweets.

It is reported in the media that since the incident, the Pakistan-born presenter, who was covering the marquee event in India, has relocated to Dubai.

There has been a wave of speculation, with some sources suggesting that the ICC finds itself unable to address what they believe to be Indian propaganda.

Zainab Abbas, a known presenter covering numerous international sports events, faces uncertainty regarding the motive and timing of unearthing old tweets. While, it is not been confirmed yet that the tweets were made by Zainab or not.

This event has raised concerns regarding the freedom of the press and the hospitality extended to international media personnel, especially in the World Cup.

Last month, the pre-World Cup team bonding trip of the Pakistan team to Dubai was abruptly canceled as the players were still awaiting visas to travel to India.